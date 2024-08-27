Legault needs to 'regain control' of immigration with creation of new office: Quebec Liberals

The Legault government must "regain control" by creating an integrated planning office within the immigration ministry, says the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ).

"Under the Coalition avenir Québec, we have seen an uncontrolled increase in the number of new arrivals," said PLQ interim leader Marc Tanguay at a press briefing on Tuesday.

"The issues are major: access to housing, childcare, education and health services," he added.

Last January, in Thetford Mines, the Liberals said that Quebec would have to take in more immigrants to meet its economic needs. They are now advocating the creation of an integrated planning office, made up of specialists from other ministries, such as employment, family, and housing, which could assess needs and advise the minister.

"What does Quebec need in two, three or four years' time? ... Are we going to have to train them? Well, that's what we need, comprehensive planning," said Liberal MNA André Albert Morin.

"With an integrated planning office within the immigration department, we would finally have the right hand talking to the left," added his colleague, Madwa-Nika Cadet.

It's a safe bet that immigration will be a key issue in the next parliamentary session, which starts on Sept. 10.

On Tuesday, the PLQ also called on the Legault government to include temporary immigrants in its 2025 Immigration Plan, which will be tabled in November.

According to Statistics Canada, the number of non-permanent residents in Quebec has risen from 421,149 to 597,140 in just one year. Last week, Premier François Legault announced a six-month pilot project to limit the hiring of temporary foreign workers in certain targeted economic sectors in Montreal.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also intends to tighten the rules and eligibility criteria to reduce the number of temporary foreign workers in low-wage jobs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 27, 2024.