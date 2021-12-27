MONTREAL -- Two people have died and dozens more have been infected with COVID-19 at a senior's residence (CHSLD) in Saint-Hubert, Que., near Montreal.

The outbreak at CHSLD Marguerite-Rocheleau is said to have began on Dec. 21 or 22 and spread rapidly. One case became six, which then became 12, and then 21 within days. On Monday, 59 residents and 39 staff members had tested positive.

CTV News first became aware of the outbreak from a resident's family member. The situation was later confirmed by Paul Arbec, president of the company responsible for the residence, Arbec Health Group.

Arbec says management and staff were left scrambling to contain the explosive spread of the virus.

"It was really tough because the employees were pushed to the sidelines," he said in an interview with CTV News. "They were being put off the floors for preventive confinement."

-- More details to come. Published with reporting by CTV's Cindy Sherwin