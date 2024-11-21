MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal Roses FC soccer team holds open tryouts in Laval

    Share

    Montreal's women's soccer team, The Roses, is holding open tryouts in Laval for its next season. 

    Robert Rositoiu, Roses FC Head Coach, said he's impressed with the talent he saw.

    Watch the video above for the full report by CTV News Montreal's Olivia O'Malley.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    A one-of-a-kind Royal Canadian Mint coin sells for more than $1.5M

    A rare one-of-a-kind pure gold coin from the Royal Canadian Mint has sold for more than $1.5 million. The 99.99 per cent pure gold coin, named 'The Dance Screen (The Scream Too),' weighs a whopping 10 kilograms and surpassed the previous record for a coin offered at an auction in Canada.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News