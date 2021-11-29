MONTREAL -- Quebec's health minister announced Monday the province has confirmed its first case of the new COVID-19 variant known as Omicron that has spread to several countries and put health officials around the world on heightened alert.

Minister Christian Dubé made the announcement at a press conference in Montreal alongside Dr. Horacio Arruda, the director of public health.

The update from the province comes as Canadian health officials are monitoring the spread of the new coronavirus variant, which was first detected in southern Africa. It has since spread to several countries and was first confirmed in Canada on Sunday in two travellers arriving in Ottawa from a trip to Nigeria.

Ontario's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, announced Monday morning that the two travellers entered the country at Montreal’s Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport and were tested there before arriving in Ottawa. Four other suspected cases are being investigated in Ontario -- two in Ottawa and two in Hamilton.

Like in the Ottawa cases, the person in Quebec who tested positive with the Omicron variant had also travelled to Nigeria, according to Dr. Arruda, who added that he couldn't reveal more details about the positive case due to privacy reasons.

Dubé said Monday that the health ministry was made aware of 115 travellers arriving in Quebec from “countries affected by the new variant” and that they have been asked to do a new PCR test and to isolate themselves.

Results from those tests are expected in the next two weeks. Two things public health officials in Quebec are closely monitoring is whether or not the new variant is resistant to protection from vaccines and whether or not Omicron is more virulent than previous strains of the virus. At this point, it's too soon to tell.

WARNING FOR HOLIDAY GATHERINGS

In the meantime, he urged people to seriously reconsider planning trips abroad for the holiday season.

“I'm thinking of the ones that are planning trips for the holidays to really think about that because we can see that the variant is starting to spread all over the world,” Dubé said.

The health minister also used the opportunity to urge people aged 70 and older to book their booster shots and to remind the public that health measures are still in place and need to be followed and that holiday gatherings are no exception. Indoor gatherings in homes are still limited to 10 people in Quebec.

"We have to learn to live with this virus. We must not relax our good practices: Respect health measures, get vaccinated and get tested," Dubé said.

"The next few weeks will be critical."

On Monday, Quebec reported 756 new COVID-19 cases and an increase of 10 hospitalizations in the last 24 hours.

This is a developing story. More to come.