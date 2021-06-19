QUEBEC CITY -- A man and a woman in their 20s were injured during a home invasion that occurred in the middle of the night in Quebec City.

Quebec City police (SPVQ) says several suspects broke into their apartment located on Marie-Rollet St., near Marguerite-Bourgeoys Ave., in the La Cite-Limoilou borough.

The police received a report of a disturbance around 12:50 a.m.

"Several suspects broke into an apartment and assaulted a man and a woman in their 20s. They were transported to a hospital for treatment of their injuries. There is no fear for their lives," said SPVQ spokesperson Sandra Dion.

One arrest has been made in this case.

"A 24-year-old suspect was arrested for breaking and entering, assault with a weapon, assault with a weapon and assault with injury. The suspect will be met by investigators and will appear today by videoconference," said Dion.

SPVQ investigators and forensic identification technicians were called to the scene of the home invasion, where a security perimeter was established.

The SPVQ's investigation is ongoing.