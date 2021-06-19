QUEBEC CITY -- A woman was shot Saturday morning in a residence in Quebec City, where a 49-year-old man was arrested around 4 a.m.

Quebec City police (SPVQ) officers were called to the scene of a house located on Saint-Claude Blvd., near Ste. Genevieve Rd., in the borough of La Haute-Saint-Charles.

They found a 41-year-old woman injured.

She was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

"A 49-year-old man was arrested at the scene for assault with a weapon causing bodily harm, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm," said SPVQ constable Sandra Dion. "The suspect will be met by investigators and is expected to appear by videoconference today."

Investigators and the SPVQ's forensic identification unit were called to the scene to establish the circumstances surrounding this event.