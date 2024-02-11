MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Two missing after house fire in western Quebec town

    Quebec provincial police say two people are unaccounted for after fire swept through a home in the Western Quebec municipality of Bowman. A Surete du Quebec emblem is seen on an officer’s uniform in Montreal, Aug. 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi Quebec provincial police say two people are unaccounted for after fire swept through a home in the Western Quebec municipality of Bowman. A Surete du Quebec emblem is seen on an officer’s uniform in Montreal, Aug. 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
    Quebec provincial police say two people are unaccounted for after a fire swept through a home in the western Quebec municipality of Bowman.

    Police say the fire was reported about 8 a.m. Sunday and three people were able to escape the home.

    Quebec provincial police Sgt. Camille Savoie says a search continues to determine what happened to the two missing people.

    Firefighters from several communities spent hours getting the blaze under control.

    Savoie says investigators and technicians are on site to determine what caused the fire.

    The community is about 55 kilometres north of Ottawa in the Outaouais region.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2024 

