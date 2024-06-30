MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Two men stabbed in separate assaults in Montreal on Sunday morning: police

    Police generic. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Police generic. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
    Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating two separate assaults that led to stabbings where both victims were sent to the hospital.

    Verdun bar stabbing

    The SPVM reported that a conflict at a bar led to a 33-year-old man being stabbed around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday morning.

    Emergency responders found the man near the intersection of Monk and Jolicoeur streets in the Ville-Emard neighbourhood.

    The man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening upper body injuries.

    Police located a 36-year-old man who was arrested and transported to a detention centre.

    Altercation escalated

    SPVM spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier said police received a 911 call at 5:15 a.m. reporting that someone had been attacked by a sharp weapon.

    Police responded to Poupart Street near Fontaine Street in the Sainte-Marie neighbourhood and found a 34-year-old man with upper body injuries caused by a sharp weapon.

    He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    "He was with a friend, a girl, and when he went to an apartment, he had a conflict with someone inside," said Gauthier.

    There is a perimeter set up as police believe they have a suspect.

    The investigation is ongoing. 

