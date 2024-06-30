1 person killed after multi-vehicle crash at the Turcot: Quebec police

MONTREAL
    One person died following a multi-vehicle collision on Sunday morning on the Decarie Expressway (A-15) southbound in Montreal, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said.

     

    Police are investigating a possible hit-and-run.

    Emergency services arrived in the area of the Turcot interchange on the Decarie at the ramp leading to the Ville-Marie Expressway (Route-136) eastbound at around 6 a.m. on Sunday morning.

    The victim sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

    Another person was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

    According to initial information from the SQ, a motorist possibly involved in the accident left the scene.

    The SQ's Major Crime Division is investigating the causes and circumstances of the accident, and several witnesses will be interviewed.

    The ramp in question is closed "for an indefinite period", said SQ spokesperson Adam Marineau.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 30, 2021.

     

