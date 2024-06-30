'Suspicious' death of woman, 51, being investigated in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que.

A 51-year-old woman was found lifeless in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Montérégie, on Saturday morning.

Longueuil police (SPAL) considers the death suspicious. An investigation has been launched.

Police were called to Benoît Street at around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The crime scene was cleared late in the evening.

Investigators interviewed the person who contacted 911, said SPAL spokesperson Constable Mélanie Mercille on Sunday.

The causes and circumstances of the incident are still unknown.

The SPAL maintains that the results of the autopsy will reveal the exact cause of death.