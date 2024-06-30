MONTREAL
Montreal

    • 'Suspicious' death of woman, 51, being investigated in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que.

    Longueuil police (SPAL) are considering the death of a 51-year-old woman in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que. suspicious and are investigating. (SPAL) Longueuil police (SPAL) are considering the death of a 51-year-old woman in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que. suspicious and are investigating. (SPAL)
    Share

    A 51-year-old woman was found lifeless in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Montérégie, on Saturday morning.

    Longueuil police (SPAL) considers the death suspicious. An investigation has been launched.

    Police were called to Benoît Street at around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

    The crime scene was cleared late in the evening.

    Investigators interviewed the person who contacted 911, said SPAL spokesperson Constable Mélanie Mercille on Sunday.

    The causes and circumstances of the incident are still unknown.

    The SPAL maintains that the results of the autopsy will reveal the exact cause of death.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 29, 2024. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News