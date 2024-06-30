MONTREAL
    • Man in his 70s struck and killed by a vehicle on Montreal's South Shore

    Longueuil police (SPAL) are on the scene of a collision where a pedestrian was killed on June 30, 2024. (SPAL) Longueuil police (SPAL) are on the scene of a collision where a pedestrian was killed on June 30, 2024. (SPAL)
    A man in his 70s was struck and killed by a vehicle on Montreal's South Shore.

    Longueuil police (SPAL) reports that a vehicle collided with a pedestrian at the Quartier Boulevard/Lancaster Street intersection in Brossard at 6:30 a.m.

    The driver, police say, is a man in his 20s.

    "Sadly, the person passed away," the SPAL said on its Facebook page. "A suspect has been arrested. He could face dangerous driving charges resulting in death."

    Collision reconstructionists and investigators were called to the scene to determine the circumstances leading to the collision. 

