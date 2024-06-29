Pro-Palestinian activists block a railway line on Montreal's South Shore

Around thirty pro-Palestinian activists blocked a railway line on Saturday morning in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, on Montreal's South Shore, according to Longueuil police (SPAL).

The demonstrators blocked the railway at the intersection of Seigneurial and Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier boulevards from 10 a.m.

The railway, which belongs to Canadian National, links Montreal and Halifax.

The demonstrators said in a news release that goods were being sent to Israel from Halifax and that by blocking the railway, they had closed "a vital artery for trade between Canada and the Zionist state.

"The Zionist state could not continue its violent occupation without material support from Western states. All trade with so-called Israel, not just arms exports, supports genocidal violence and must be stopped", the statement said.

In a video posted late on Saturday morning on the social networks of the Solidarity Across Borders group, which was present at the demonstration, masked demonstrators could be seen in the rain.

The group declined to give The Canadian Press a telephone interview.

Longueuil police were at the demonstration.