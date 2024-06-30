MONTREAL
    • Severe thunderstorm alerts in place across Quebec

    There remains severe thunderstorm watches in place on Sunday for Montreal and some surrounding areas and thunderstorm warnings in place across Quebec.

    A warning is a higher alert than a watch.

    Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said that though the sun in shining in the morning, "conditions will be favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain" in the afternoon.

    Some of the areas the watch is in place for are as follows:

    • Metro Montréal - Laval
    • Vaudreuil
    • Valleyfield - Beauharnois
    • Québec City

    There are thunderstorm warnings in effect in the following areas:

    • Coaticook
    • Mascouche
    • Mont-Orford-Lake Memphremagog
    • Rawdon-Joliette
    • Sherbrooke
    • Sorel-Yamaska
    • Vercheres-Beloeil

    For a complete list of the areas covered by the thunderstorm watch, visit Environment Canada's site.

    There are thunderstorm watches (yellow area) and warnings (red area) in place across Quebec on Sunday, June 30, 2024. (Environment and Climate Change Canada)

    The chance of showers and thunderstorms is forecast to last into the evening and clear up on Monday. 

