Two men arrested in connection to separate downtown shootings: SPVM

Montreal police (SPVM) say two men are now charged in connection to shootings in the Ville-Marie borough in July.

The men were arrested two days apart, and the shootings were unrelated, police said Thursday.

27-year-old Davis Furtado was taken into custody last Tuesday for allegedly firing a gun at the exit of a bar on July 12.

Police allege the suspect took out a gun during a fight between two groups and injured a person who tried to restrain his hand.

Furtado faces multiple charges, including reckless discharge of a firearm. He was due to appear in court Thursday.

The second man, 40-year-old Awale Omar Asowe, was arrested last Thursday in connection to a shooting in the Latin Quarter on July 17. A victim was hit by three gunshots, while a second victim was hit by a bullet fragment. Their lives were not in danger.

Asowe is facing two firearm-related charges, and more charges could follow, say police.

A 9 mm pistol and ammunition were seized during the investigation.