Man, 30, injured in downtown Montreal shooting

A 30-year-old man who checked in to a Montreal hospital early Wednesday morning appears to have been the victim of an earlier shooting downtown.

Police (SPVM) received a call around 3:15 a.m. regarding gunshots at the intersection of Sainte-Catherine and Drummond Streets, but no victim was in sight when officers arrived.

Later that morning, police learned that a man had presented himself to hospital with gunshot wounds.

Officers met with the victim but said he refused to offer much information.

The scene was blocked off to traffic for analysis by SPVM investigators, and one bullet casing was found on site.

No arrests were made as of daybreak Wednesday and the investigation is ongoing.