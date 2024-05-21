Cardinal Lacroix cleared after investigation ordered by the Pope

MONTREAL
    Cardinal Gérald Lacroix, Archbishop of Quebec
    An investigation commissioned by the Vatican has concluded a senior leader of Quebec's Roman Catholic Church did not commit sexual misconduct.

    The allegations against Cardinal Gerald Lacroix, the archbishop of Quebec City, emerged in January when he was named as an alleged perpetrator in a class-action lawsuit alleging sexual abuse by clergy and staff.

    The Vatican says retired Quebec Superior Court judge Andre Denis was appointed in February by the Pope to investigate the allegations against Cardinal Lacroix.

    It says a report on Denis's preliminary canonical investigation was completed on May 6 before it was transferred to Pope Francis.

    The Vatican says Denis's report does not "permit to identify any actions that amount to misconduct or abuse" and "no further canonical procedure" is expected.

    The alleged incidents involving Lacroix took place between 1987 and 1988 in Quebec City when the plaintiff was 17. They allege that sexual touching took place in Quebec City. The claims have not been tested in court.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 21, 2024.

