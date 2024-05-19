MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Two men, 18 and 20, charged with second-degree murder in stabbing death in St. Henri: Montreal police

    Share

    Two young men have been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 27-year-old man, who was killed on Saturday.

    Chad Pinel, 20, and Jayden Pinel, 18, were charged with second-degree murder in a Montreal courthouse on Sunday with the death of Connor Patrick O'Loughlin, 27.

    The charges stem from an altercation that lead to the stabbing death of O'Loughlin in an apartment building on St. Antoine Street in the St. Henri neighbourhood.

    Investigators said the altercation and assault happened during a party in the early morning.

    The victim was rushed to hospital with stab wounds to his upper body and was pronounced dead.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News