    • Man killed in Montreal's St. Henri neighbourhood in first of two stabbings overnight

    Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating the island's 12th homicide after a 27-year-old man was stabbed and killed on May 18, 2024. (Ken Dow, CTV News) Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating the island's 12th homicide after a 27-year-old man was stabbed and killed on May 18, 2024. (Ken Dow, CTV News)
    Police are investigating the 12th homicide on the Island of Montreal after a man was stabbed and killed on Saturday morning. It was the second of two stabbings the SPVM is investigating.

    Homicide in St. Henri

    The Montreal police (SPVM) says that a 911 call at 4:50 a.m. reported an altercation on St. Antoine Street West near Rose de Lima Street in the St. Henri neighbourhood of the Southwest borough.

    When officers arrived they found a 27-year-old man with upper body injuries.

    "He was transported to the hospital in a critical state, but unfortunately he passed away at the hospital," said SPVM spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier.

    The SPVM's major crimes squad is investigating and is trying to determine what caused the altercation that led to the stabbing. 

    Residents are advised to avoid the area as a police perimeter is in place.

     

    Man stabbed downtown

    Montreal police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the early hours of Saturday downtown.

    Police say that at about 1:30 a.m., a 58-year-old man showed up at a hospital with upper body stab wounds.

    Police later determined that he was attacked on Rene-Levesque Boulevard near De Bullion Street.

    The victim is expected to survive his injuries.

    With reporting from CTV News Montreal journalist Max Harrold. 

