Two men were injured in a violent altercation last night in LaSalle.

A fight between three people broke out on Airlie Street at 12:50 a.m. When police arrived at the scene, they found two men with stab wounds. They were both conscious and taken to hospital for treatment.

A third man fled before police arrived.

One of the injured men was later discharged and arrested by police. Who say it’s so far unclear why the fight broke out and if the men knew each other.