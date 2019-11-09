MONTREAL -- A fire in an apartment building in the Lachine borough in Montreal cost the lives of an 8-year-old girl and a 40-year-old woman.

After efforts to resuscitate the two, their deaths were confirmed on the scene by firefighters and paramedics, according to Matthew Griffith, head of the prevention section at the Securite incendie Montreal (SIM).

The flames erupted around 11 p.m. Friday in the 51-unit building located on Duff Court St., near the intersection with Estelle Blondin St. The flames originated in the apartment where the victims were on the second floor. Three other people in the same unit were taken to the hospital, including a five-year-old girl who was still in critical condition on Saturday morning. Two boys, aged 13, also suffered injuries, but their lives are not in danger.

The fire required the intervention of 70 firefighters. The Employee Assistance Program protocol was initiated to provide the necessary support to firefighters, particularly for the first unit that arrived at the scene of the fire with young victims.

The investigation into the fire was handed to the Montreal police (SPVM) since it was a deadly fire.

SQ spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said the investigation found the fire was likely caused by a discarded cigarette that was left burning.

The report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2019.