Northvolt: Charette 'not the man for the job'

The official opposition maintains that Environment Minister Benoit Charette is not the right man for the job, while its officials are denouncing political interference in the Northvolt project.

The Liberal Party reacted on Tuesday to communications filed with the Superior Court revealing the pressure exerted by civil servants to authorize the controversial battery plant project in the Montérégie region.

According to the exchanges in the Teams messaging system, they were trying to make an unacceptable project, acceptable.

At a press scrum on Tuesday morning, Liberal leader Marc Tanguay said that Charette was not playing his role as guardian of the environment in Quebec.

However, he would not go so far as to call for his resignation.

