MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Northvolt: Charette 'not the man for the job'

    Quebec's Minister of the Environment, Benoit Charette, during question period at the National Assembly on March 12, 2024. (The Canadian Press/Jacques Boissinot) Quebec's Minister of the Environment, Benoit Charette, during question period at the National Assembly on March 12, 2024. (The Canadian Press/Jacques Boissinot)
    Share

    The official opposition maintains that Environment Minister Benoit Charette is not the right man for the job, while its officials are denouncing political interference in the Northvolt project.

    The Liberal Party reacted on Tuesday to communications filed with the Superior Court revealing the pressure exerted by civil servants to authorize the controversial battery plant project in the Montérégie region.

    According to the exchanges in the Teams messaging system, they were trying to make an unacceptable project, acceptable. 

    At a press scrum on Tuesday morning, Liberal leader Marc Tanguay said that Charette was not playing his role as guardian of the environment in Quebec.

    However, he would not go so far as to call for his resignation.

    -This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 1, 2024. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trudeau government survives another Conservative-led non-confidence vote

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government survived another Conservative-led non-confidence vote on Tuesday, the second in less than a week. This, the same day the Bloc Quebecois had an opportunity to table a non-confidence motion of its own, opting instead to push the Liberals to support one of its key demands.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News