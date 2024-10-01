MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Sex crimes case of Montreal billionaire Robert Miller put off until December

    Robert Miller
    Share

    The sex crimes case against Montreal billionaire Robert Miller has been put off until December.

    The founder of global electronics giant Future Electronics was arrested in May on 21 counts involving 10 complainants, many of them minors at the time of the alleged offences between 1994 and 2016.

    One of the alleged victims was under the age of 14 per the charges.

    Crown attorney Myriam Corbeil said today she is ready to proceed and set a trial date, estimating the case against Miller will require about five weeks.

    However, Miller's defence lawyers asked that the case be delayed as their client remains extremely ill and bedridden, adding that reviewing the evidence with him has been complicated.

    Defence attorneys are also seeking further disclosure and want to examine the evidence before deciding whether they will seek a trial by jury or judge alone.

    The case will return before a judge on Dec. 12.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2024. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trudeau government survives another Conservative-led non-confidence vote

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government survived another Conservative-led non-confidence vote on Tuesday, the second in less than a week. This, the same day the Bloc Quebecois had an opportunity to table a non-confidence motion of its own, opting instead to push the Liberals to support one of its key demands.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News