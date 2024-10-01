Renaud-Bray group buys art supply retailer DeSerres

The Renaud-Bray group says it has acquired art supply retailer DeSerres.

Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.

The deal covers 28 stores in Quebec, Ontario, Nova Scotia and British Columbia and the company's website.

It also includes Cadres Verbec, which specializes in framing supply services, and Lamarche Importation, a stationery distributor.

Founded in 1908 by Omer DeSerres, the company started out as a hardware store before eventually focusing on art supplies.

The Renaud-Bray group includes Renaud-Bray bookstores, Archambault stores, Griffon shops, and distributors Prologue and Pierre Belvedere.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2024.