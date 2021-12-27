MONTREAL -- Two people have died and dozens more have been infected with COVID-19 at a senior's residence (CHSLD) in Saint-Hubert, Que., near Montreal.

The outbreak at CHSLD Marguerite-Rocheleau began on Dec. 21, or 22, and spread rapidly. One case became six, which then became 12, and then 21 within days. On Monday, 59 residents and 39 staff members had tested positive.

CTV News first became aware of the outbreak from a resident's family member. The situation was later confirmed by Paul Arbec, president of the company responsible for the residence, Arbec Health Group.

Arbec says management and staff were left scrambling to contain the explosive spread of the virus.

"It was really tough because the employees were pushed to the sidelines," he said in an interview with CTV News. "They were being put off the floors for preventive confinement."

Meanwhile, residents and their family members are nervous for their own health as neighbours and staff test positive. There may be more cases still undetected, with results delayed by several days in some cases, according to Arbec.

CTV's source asked for her name not to be published for fear that it could affect her mother's care.

“It’s fear that she has," she said, speaking of her family member. "You can hear it in her voice, and it hurts me a lot.”

“She's scared for her safety and her health. Right now like, today I spoke to her she was still in bed. She was tired," the source continued. "So even me, I'm like, 'Oh, no. Does she have it now?'”

Arbec says he believes the outbreak appears to have stabilized. “I would like to say so, but that’s a hard position to take,” he said. “It definitely seems stable.”

“We’re working with the public health department and prevention and infection control centre from health centre. We’ve had good support from them on that. Our team has been going non stop 24/7.”

TWO DEAD DISCOVERED WITHIN LAST 24 HOURS, UNCLEAR WHERE SPREAD BEGAN

The two deceased were discovered in the 24 hours between Sunday and Monday. Arbec told CTV News that up until Boxing Day, he had hope that there would be no deaths resulting from the outbreak.

It's yet unclear whether they had been vaccinated against the virus or not -- many of those who tested positive had received two, and in some cases three, doses.

What's also unclear is where the outbreak began.

"One or two family members, we found out, were positive," said Arbec. "It’s hard to really trace an exact source."

-- More details to come. Published with reporting by CTV's Cindy Sherwin