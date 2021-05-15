SEPT-ILES, QUE. -- Two cyclists were hit Saturday morning by a pickup truck on Route 138 West in Sept-Iles, on the North Shore in eastern Quebec.

They suffered significant injuries but their lives are not in danger, according to police.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) were called to the scene of the accident, which occurred on the Rapides River bridge, around 9:15 a.m.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause and circumstances of the collision.

At first glance, it appears that the driver of the truck, who was in his 30s, did not see the two cyclists riding on the side of the road, according to the SQ.

The cyclists, a woman and a man in their 60s from Sept-Iles, were transported to a hospital. The driver of the vehicle escaped without any injuries.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 15, 2021.