BROSSARD -- Two men were electrocuted on Saturday while trying to retrieve their drone from a tree in Brossard, south of Montreal.

The two men, one in their sixties and one in their twenties, were taken to hospital.

Authorities fear for the older man’s life, according to Longueuil police spokeswoman Mélanie Mercille.

The incident happened around noon on Renard Street in Brossard.

The two men were allegedly electrocuted by a Hydro-Quebec wire after their drone got stuck in the branches of a tree, according to Mercille.

On its web page, Hydro-Quebec strongly discourages people from flying drones near hydro wires.

-- This report by the Canadian Press was first published on March 3, 2021