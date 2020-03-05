MONTREAL -- Two bodies have been found in the rubble of a house following a violent fire in Clermont, in the Charlevoix region.

The Sûreté du Québec and Clermont firefighters were looking for two people who had been missing since the fire broke out on Wednesday.

The missing were two men, one in his 20s and the other in his 40s.

Four other occupants inside the home were able to get out in time.

The two-storey building is located on rue des Vingt et un in Clermont, a town of about 3,000 residents, just north of La Malbaie.

Sûreté du Québec fire scene technicians are analyzing the scene.

