

The Canadian Press





Guy Turcotte's lawyer says his client will not pursue a bid to reduce the minimum number of years he must serve in prison for murdering his two young children.

The former cardiologist was found guilty in 2015 of second-degree murder and later sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 17 years.

At an initial 2011 trial he was found not criminally responsible for the stabbing deaths and was subsequently sent to a psychiatric hospital before being released in December 2012.

An appeals court overturned that verdict and Turcotte had to stand trial again, and ultimately was found guilty.