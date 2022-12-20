Trudeau, Legault to talk health transfers, immigration in meeting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier François Legault will finally meet Tuesday in Montreal, after their important meeting was cancelled on Friday due to the snowstorm that hit Quebec and Ontario.
The meeting will allow the two leaders to discuss thorny issues such as immigration and federal health transfers to the provinces.
A spokesperson for Justin Trudeau also said the two men are expected to discuss the cost of living, the promotion of French, infrastructure investments and the labour shortage.
More to come
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 20, 2022
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING | Environment Canada tracking 'intense' storm heading for Montreal just before holiday weekend
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Manufacturing, importing straws and other single-use plastics now banned
Canada's ban on the manufacture and import for sale of some plastic items, including grocery bags and straws, has taken effect. As of today, companies can no longer produce or bring into Canada plastic checkout bags, cutlery, stir sticks, straws and takeout containers.
What we know about the accused Vaughan mass shooter
A 73-year-old man suspected of killing five people in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. building had a long history of legal disputes with the condominium board and was set to appear in court the following day, documents show.
First images of British banknotes featuring King Charles III unveiled
The first images of banknotes featuring Britain's King Charles III were unveiled on Tuesday by the Bank of England.
Thousands without power as snowstorm cancels ferries, suspends transit on Vancouver Island
Most of Vancouver Island remains covered by winter storm warnings Tuesday as heavy overnight snow has suspended transit services, closed schools and cut power to thousands.
Plastics ban will have 'sizable effect' on Canada's ecosystems, expert says
The federal plastic ban that comes into effect Dec. 20 will reduce plastic in landfills and force industries to find sustainable alternatives, an expert says.
Police working to identify motive in 'horrendous' Vaughan condo mass shooting
Police north of Toronto are working to determine the motive in what they've called a "horrendous" shooting at a condo that left five people, plus the suspected gunman, dead.
Police say they have grounds to believe woman alleging sexual assault by Canadian junior team players
Police in London, Ont., say they have grounds to believe a woman was sexually assaulted by five players on Canada's 2018 junior men's hockey team.
Lionel Messi's World Cup celebration post is most-liked in Instagram history
Freshly crowned World Cup champion Lionel Messi has already scored another achievement — racking up the most likes on an Instagram post, surpassing the previous record holder.
Head of CTV News Michael Melling reassigned after Lisa LaFlamme fallout
CTV News head Michael Melling, who became embroiled in the fallout of the departure of top anchor Lisa LaFlamme, is now being replaced in his role.
Toronto
-
Police working to identify motive in 'horrendous' Vaughan condo mass shooting
Police north of Toronto are working to determine the motive in what they've called a "horrendous" shooting at a condo that left five people, plus the suspected gunman, dead.
-
Nearly 80 per cent of Ontarians believe health care to be in a 'state of crisis,' new poll shows
Nearly 80 per cent of Ontarians believe that health care across the province is in a state of crisis, according to a new poll conducted by Environics Research.
-
What we know about the accused Vaughan mass shooter
A 73-year-old man suspected of killing five people in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. building had a long history of legal disputes with the condominium board and was set to appear in court the following day, documents show.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia's latest budget forecast calls for smaller-than-expected deficit
Nova Scotia's finance minister says the province is expected to end its fiscal year in the red, but the projected size of the deficit for 2022-23 will be smaller than expected.
-
'Let’s start protecting students': Parent calls on N.S. to cover meningitis B vaccine after university student’s death
With exams nearly over and many students heading home for the holidays, the Shirreff Hall residence on the Dalhousie University campus was relatively quiet Monday.
-
N.B. premier defends budget surplus against health care crisis
New Brunswick’s premier says several photos showing an elderly patient’s placement in a hospital supply room are “heartbreaking,” but Blaine Higgs argues his government’s massive budget surplus wouldn’t necessarily address the issue.
London
-
State of emergency declared by Oneida First Nations of the Thames
A state of emergency has been declared at the Oneida Nation of the Thames because the community’s primary source of water has reached an all time low.
-
School bus involved in Tuesday morning crash
Middlesex OPP and Lucan Biddulph fire are on scene of a crash involving a school bus.
-
One person in critical condition following crash
One person is in critical condition following a crash in Woodstock on Sunday. Around 10:35 a.m., police, EMS and fire were called to the area of Mill Street and Simcoe Street.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two dead, three in custody for murder at Sudbury hotel
Sudbury police say they are investigating a double homicide at a local hotel Tuesday morning. In the last week in northern Ontario, there have been a total of five murders.
-
Ontario man denied jackpot because he doesn't have photo ID
An Ontario man hit the jackpot playing a slot machine last month in Etobicoke, but he still hasn’t been able to collect his winnings because he doesn’t have photo ID.
-
Allegedly drunk driver crashes into OPP cruiser at R.I.D.E. checkpoint
Police charged a motorist accused of crashing into a marked OPP cruiser at a R.I.D.E. checkpoint with impaired driving.
Calgary
-
Deep freeze: Calgarians hunker down for cold snap
Dave Litwin wasn't planning a shopping trip to Canadian Tire on Monday morning but apparently his truck was.
-
Rocky View Schools cancels all in-person classes due to extreme cold
The Rocky View School Division closed all of its schools Tuesday, save for its online ones, in response to the severely cold weather.
-
Calgary police seek missing man last seen in Banff Trail
The Calgary Police Service is asking for tips from the public as they search for a 43-year-old man last seen in a northwest neighbourhood.
Kitchener
-
Business security camera captures scene of Kitchener shooting
One person has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Kitchener.
-
WRDSB trustees recommend masks be worn in schools
Trustees for Waterloo region's public school board have decided to formally recommend masks be worn in schools, but the vote wasn't unanimous.
-
Vancouver
-
'Heartbreaking and so concerning': Many shelters full as Vancouver's homeless face freezing temperatures
Several warming centres have been opened across Vancouver to provide the city’s homeless population refuge from this week’s freezing weather.
-
Manufacturing, importing straws and other single-use plastics now banned
Canada's ban on the manufacture and import for sale of some plastic items, including grocery bags and straws, has taken effect. As of today, companies can no longer produce or bring into Canada plastic checkout bags, cutlery, stir sticks, straws and takeout containers.
-
Vancouver city councillor’s Thin Blue Line patch draws criticism from community
A Vancouver city councillor and former police officer was seen wearing a thin blue line patch at a community event, igniting criticism for donning the controversial symbol.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 10 A.M.
LIVE @ 10 A.M. | TransEd to give update on southeast LRT pier repair work Tuesday morning
TransEd's CEO is scheduled Tuesday morning to provide an update on the work to repair 30 piers of Edmonton's Valley Line Southeast LRT.
-
Onion Lake Cree Nation sues Alberta over sovereignty act, alleging harmful intent
A First Nation is challenging the sovereignty act in court for fear it gives the provincial government new powers encroaching on its treaty rights.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Deep freeze will last all week and break for the weekend
Temperatures dropped in the -30s in Edmonton this morning and that's probably not the last of the -30something mornings.
Windsor
-
'Significant' winter storm on the way
Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent are under a special weather statement from Environment Canada. The statement warns of a significant winter storm expected late this week and into the holiday weekend.
-
Essex streetscaping project to proceed
Councillors for the Town of Essex have voted to proceed with a streetscaping project after debate over the cost.
-
Man turns himself in, faces arson charge
A Chatham man is facing an arson charge after turning himself into police over the weekend.
Regina
-
Scarth Street pedestrian mall may soon allow vehicles
The City of Regina is hiring a consultant to come up with a plan and one of the decisions to be made is whether limited traffic should be allowed on the pedestrian mall.
-
Extreme cold warnings issued across southern Sask. as wind chills approach -50
Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for parts of southwestern Saskatchewan as wind chill values hit -40 C or -50 C.
-
RCMP report increase in thefts, break-ins in south-central Sask.
A steady increase in property crimes, including theft and break-and-enters has been reported in south-central Saskatchewan, according to RCMP.
Ottawa
-
Brazen Ottawa carjacking caught on camera
A man forced a pregnant woman and her young son from their car on Riverside Drive Sunday night. The incident was caught on dashcam.
-
These are the Ottawa Public Library's 10 most popular books of 2022
The Ottawa Public Library has revealed its most-requested books of the past year, with a familiar title topping the list.
-
NRCan phishing simulation could deter donations, United Way says
One of Ottawa's largest charities is raising concerns about a government agency using its logo in a phishing scam simulation, saying it could possibly impact future donations.
Saskatoon
-
City spends $17 M on properties near downtown arena site
Saskatoon city council has authorized a purchase of more than $17 million for three buildings adjacent to the proposed location of a new downtown arena.
-
'Things start to freeze up': the challenges of dealing with extreme cold
We shouldn’t be surprised by extreme cold weather in our province, but as we head into Christmas weekend, the frigid forecast is on the mind for many.
-
Saskatoon man caps off world-record World Cup attendance at nail-biting final
Saskatoon resident Lee Kormish attended 41 full 2022 World Cup games, including the finale.