Trudeau, Legault to talk health transfers, immigration in meeting

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier François Legault will finally meet Tuesday in Montreal, after their important meeting was cancelled on Friday due to the snowstorm that hit Quebec and Ontario.

The meeting will allow the two leaders to discuss thorny issues such as immigration and federal health transfers to the provinces.

A spokesperson for Justin Trudeau also said the two men are expected to discuss the cost of living, the promotion of French, infrastructure investments and the labour shortage.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 20, 2022