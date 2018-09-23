

CTV Montreal





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Montreal on Sunday, hosting his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez, but still had time to talk about NAFA negotiations with the United States.

Trudeau has repeatedly said that he’ll defend Quebec’s dairy industry and the supply management policy that protects it.

“We will negotiate a good deal for Canada, or we will not sign that deal,” he said.

The American congress says it wants a deal by October 1.

Trudeau said negotiators may talk with their US counterparts this week during the United Nations General Assembly.

Despite the testiness with the US, there’s one trade relationship Canada has that isn’t on shaky ground.

“Our two countries are united in our commitment to progressive trade between Canada and Spain that promotes environmental sustainability, labour rights, and gender equality,” said Trudeau.