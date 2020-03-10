MONTREAL -- Highway 30 East near Boucherville, on Montreal's south shore, is closed Tuesday morning after a truck overturned near the de Montarville exit.

The truck crashed into two lampposts. The driver sustained minor injuries, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

Transports Quebec officials, as well as firefighters, are onsite. They could not say what, if anything, was inside the truck.

Authorities note the highway should reopen within the next few hours.