Trial to start for suspect in Quebec City Halloween stabbing attacks

The trial for the alleged perpetrator of the Vieux Quebec sword attacks, Carl Girouard, is scheduled to begin Monday at the Quebec City courthouse.

Jury selection is slated to take place this week, nearly a year and a half after the incident.

On Oct. 31, 2020, an assailant, armed with a Japanese sword and dressed in a medieval costume, attacked random passersby in Vieux Quebec.

Suzanne Clermont, 61, and François Duchesne, 56, lost their lives in the rampage.

The 26-year-old suspect from Sainte-Thérèse, northwest of Montreal, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder.

The attacks resulted in 25 crime scenes in the vicinity of Parliament Hill, Vieux Quebec, near the Château Frontenac and the Old Port, where the suspect was arrested by police after a manhunt that lasted two and a half hours.

On the evening of the tragedy, Quebec City was in a red zone due to the COVID-19 pandemic and there were not many people around.

A normal Halloween night in this part of the city would have typically been much busier.

