Shots fired at Griffintown restaurant

Gunshots were fired at a restaurant in Montreal's Griffintown neighbourhood early Saturday morning.

Police (SPVM) say the perpetrator fled before officers arrived. No injuries were reported.

Multiple 911 calls were made around 4:20 a.m., bringing police to Pizza Moretti on Wellington Street, near Peel Street.

The restaurant windows were smashed and shell casings were found on the scene.

A perimeter was set up on Wellington Street between Robert-Bourassa Boulevard and Peel Street. The investigation is ongoing.