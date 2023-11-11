MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Shots fired at Griffintown restaurant

    The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

    Gunshots were fired at a restaurant in Montreal's Griffintown neighbourhood early Saturday morning.

    Police (SPVM) say the perpetrator fled before officers arrived. No injuries were reported.

    Multiple 911 calls were made around 4:20 a.m., bringing police to Pizza Moretti on Wellington Street, near Peel Street.

    The restaurant windows were smashed and shell casings were found on the scene.

    A perimeter was set up on Wellington Street between Robert-Bourassa Boulevard and Peel Street. The investigation is ongoing.  

