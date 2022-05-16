Thunderstorm watch, rainfall warning for southwestern Quebec
After an unseasonable stretch of summery warmth, Southwestern Quebec is getting ready to see heavy rain.
A cold front approaching from the west, will trigger thunderstorms Monday afternoon and bring steady rain through Tuesday. Environment and Climate Change Canada have issued rainfall warnings north of Montreal where 50 to 80 millimetres of rain is expected. A thunderstorm watch was also issued for southwestern Quebec.
Rainfall watches and warnings in southern Quebec for May 16, 2022.Thunderstorm watch in Quebec.
Heavy amounts of rain could cause flash flooding and motorists are being warned to watch out for water accumulation on the roads.
Montreal is expecting thunderstorms Monday afternoon followed by steady rain. The system could drop between 30 and 40 mm of rain in the city.
The futurecast for Quebec on Monday, May 16, 2022.
As the cold front sweeps through Monday night, strong westerly winds are expected to develop with gusts of up to 70 km/h, and temperatures will dip on Tuesday.
The seven-day forecast for Montreal starting May 16, 2022.
The daytime high in Montreal on Tuesday is expected to be around 14°, about 5° below seasonal. However the shot of cooler air will be brief as temperatures rise back into the mid-20s by the end of the week.
Montreal will get plenty of rain in the next 24 hours.
Montreal will see a wetter weather pattern this week, after a nine-day stretch of sunny, precipitation-free days from May 5 to May 13. The city also recorded its first official heat wave, with daytime highs above 30 degrees Celsius from May 12 to May 14, breaking daily temperature records all three days.
