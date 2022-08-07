Thunderstorm, extreme heat warnings over in Montreal -- just good old-fashioned rain

Both the extreme heat and thunderstorm warnings have been lifted for the Montreal area.

Instead, Montrealers may face a night of on-and-off rain, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

It was a scorcher Sunday afternoon, with the heat breaking in the early evening as rain fell.

🌧️ Heavy rainfall expected over southern Quebec tomorrow. Warnings have been issued: https://t.co/B6PJPZdN30. #qcstorm pic.twitter.com/jyDPm9jPdI — ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) August 7, 2022

Monday could see up to 15 mm of rain, with a high of 21 Celcius and a humidex of 28.

Cloudy, drizzly weather is expected to last until Friday.