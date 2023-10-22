'Through the roof': Halloween shoppers in for a fright as candy costs soar

Counting down the days until Halloween, shoppers might be frightened by the cost of candy this year.

It's no trick; the price of treats has increased. Sylvain Charlebois, a Canadian researcher and head of Dalhousie University's Agri-Food Lab, blames it on the higher price of sugar and cocoa.

"Chocolate is more expensive, for sure. About 10 per cent more because of cocoa futures. Cocoa is really expensive this year. In fact, we're expecting chocolate prices to continue to rise over the next several months," he said in an interview.

He also says "shrinkflation" means if the sweets you buy are the same price as last year, they will be smaller in size.

Shoppers outside a Halloween pop-up store in Dollard-des-Ormeaux say the higher cost of candy is hard to swallow.

"I think if you have young kids, the prices have obviously gone through the roof," said a shopper named Diane, who only gave her first name.

Another one, Beverley, said, "The candy has gone up! I would say 30 per cent depending on the box."

Halloween falls on a Tuesday this year, which, according to Charlebois, also impacts spending.

"We're not expecting households to spend as much money compared to when Halloween falls on a weekend," he said.

Casino.ca surveyed 2,000 Canadians about Halloween and suggested Quebecers spend 40 per cent less than any other province on Halloween candy.

Their findings also indicate that 63 per cent of Quebecers will not welcome trick-or-treaters this year -- news that'll leave a sour taste for many this year.