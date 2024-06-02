'There could have been an explosion,' 8 people, including 4 children injured in St. Constant, Que.

Eight people, including four children, have second- or third-degree burns as a result of an incident at a home in Saint-Constant, Que. just south of Montreal, the Coopérative des techniciens ambulanciers de la Montérégie (CETAM) reported on Saturday.

Emergency services were called at 10:15 p.m. on Saturday and six ambulances were dispatched to help the eight people.

Authorities do not fear for the lives of the injured, but "there is a concern that their airways may have been affected, all of which remains to be investigated," said CETAM communications coordinator Patrick Jasmin.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear, but "there could have been an explosion," said Jasmin.