Get your spook on: Halloween events and activities in and around Montreal

    It's that time of year: the leaves are falling, the nights are longer, and Netflix's list of recommended films just got a whole lot spookier. Halloween is on its way! 

    Here are just a few things to do in and around Montreal this spooky season. From hardcore horror lovers to the casual pumpkin picker, there's something for everyone.

    LARONDE FRIGHT FEST

    It's a Montreal classic. The La Ronde amusement park is hosting its annual Fright Fest, with haunted houses, performances, and roaming characters abound. A warning: the activities are all-ages during the day, but after dark (5:30), the festival is not recommended for children.

    WHEN: Oct. 7-29

    WHERE: La Ronde (Île Sainte-Hélène)

    PRICE: Starting at $85

    PICK A PECK OF PUMPKINS

    The Château Ramezay's guord exhibit is back on this year at the Governor's Garden. Kids are introduced to Reddie the friendly red pumpkin and his lesser-known

    cousins. They'll learn about how members of the squash family are used in daily life (the answers may surprise you).

    WHERE: Château Ramezay (Old Montreal)

    WHEN: Until Nov. 5

    PRICE: Free

    TRICK OR TEASE

    Looking for something a little more adult-oriented? Burlesque cabaret The Wiggle Room is hosting a Halloween special on Oct. 28 with a series of spooky and sultry acts on the itinerary. And if that's not enough, there's cocktails!

    WHERE: The Wiggle Room (Quartier des Spectacles)

    WHEN: Oct. 28

    PRICE: $34

    HALLOWEEN SPEED DATING

    It's where Halloween and Valentine's Day collide. A night of spooky speed dating is scheduled at MajesThé Bistro Bar, equipped with Halloween-themed icebreakers, "ghoulishly good refreshments," spooky photo ops, and a costume contest (so come prepared). The event is geared at straight singles ages 20-39.

    WHERE: MajesThé Bistro Bar (downtown)

    WHEN: Oct. 26

    PRICE: $36.60

    CANDLELIGHT ORCHESTRA: HALLOWEEN SPECIAL

    We all know the Halloween classics: Michael Jackson's Thriller, The Time Warp from Rocky Horror. But have you ever heard those songs played by the FILMharmonic Orchestra by candlelight? Here's your chance. 

    WHERE: Rialto Theatre (Plateau-Mont-Royal)

    WHEN: Oct. 26-27

    PRICE: Starting at $50

    CITROUILLEVILLE

    This year, skip the grocery store in search of your Great Pumpkin and visit one of the many pumpkin patches near Montreal. One fan-favourite is CitrouilleVille in Saint-Zotique with its iconic pumpkin houses. Due to a challenging harvest, CitrouilleVille is closing early this year, so go while you still can.

    WHERE: CitrouilleVille (Saint-Zotique)

    WHEN: Until Oct. 22

    PRICE: Varies

    MALEFYCIA

    Not for the faint of heart, the Malefycia immersive experience isn't your average haunted house. This year's event, inspired by the seven sins, promises to be more spine-chilling than ever. The event's website even sells a "protective suit" to cover your clothing from "questionable substances and liquids," so you get the picture.

    WHERE: 6945 Avenue du Parc (Mile End)

    WHEN: Until Oct. 29

    PRICE: Starting at $87

