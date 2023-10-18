Montreal

    • Halloween lovers: Send us a pic of your spooky lawn!

    A woman takes a photograph of a Halloween display in Montreal, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Graham Hughes / THE CANADIAN PRESS A woman takes a photograph of a Halloween display in Montreal, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Graham Hughes / THE CANADIAN PRESS

    Did you spook-ify your lawn this year? Do you plan on giving trick-or-treaters a real show? Has your house become haunted? CTV Montreal wants to see!

    We're compiling a photo gallery of the region's best trick-or-treat spots. If you'd like to submit your home, please send us your name, a photo of your Halloween display (taken horizontally), and your street (and nearest cross street).

    Submissions should be sent to Montrealdigitalnews@bellmedia.ca.

    We'll accept submissions for the greater Montreal area, including Laval, the South Shore and the West Island. 

    Happy haunting!

