Child's body recovered from lake after boating tragedy in Quebec's Laurentians
The body of a child who was less than five years old was recovered from a lake in western Quebec following what authorities are calling a boating incident.
Quebec provincial police are releasing few details about the tragic event but say only one boat was involved.
Local police were called at around 6:15 p.m. to the site of the accident, which happened on the Baskatong Reservoir, located in the upper Laurentians region.
Provincial police Sgt. Ève Brochu-Joubert said divers and nautical patrols were called in to locate the missing victim.
They say the child's body was discovered during the night and the victim was declared dead on scene.
The provincial police major crimes unit, as well as accident reconstructionists, have been sent to the scene to determine what happened to the child.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 2, 2024.
