

CTV Montreal





Police say three people were stabbed Monday afternoon in an attack outside a Tim Hortons restaurant on Ste. Catherine St. and Beaudry.

A 25-year-old man was arrested near the scene at the corner of René-Lévesque Blvd. and Amherst St.

The victims are 19, 20 and 21 years old. They suffered lower body injuries and were released from hospital Monday evening.

Beaudry metro and Ste-Catherine St. between Montcalm and Visitation were closed as police investigated. It has since reopened.

Police say the motive for the attack is unclear at the moment and any possible link between the suspect and victims is also unclear.