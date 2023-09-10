Three NFL players from Quebec to watch as season begins

Couches will be occupied, chips and/or dips will be on coffee tables and TV screens will be on Sunday as the NFL season kicks off.

While fan favourite Dr. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is not likely to see a gridiron field this season, three young Quebecers will hope to make a splash with their teams.

Matthew Bergeron, Offensive Lineman, Atlanta Falcons

Hometown: Victoriaville

Bergeron was drafted out of Syracuse University in the second round with the seventh pick (38th overall) by the Falcons in 2023.

The 6'5 ", 318-pound rookie will likely play guard, and is considered a dynamic run blocker, who will hope to make Atlanta's starting offensive line protecting quarterback Desmond Ridder.

Game: Atlanta v. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Sidy Sow, Offensive Lineman, New England Patriots

Hometown: Bromont

Sow was drafted out of Eastern Michigan in the fourth round with the 15th pick (117ths overall) by the Patriots in 2023.

The 6'5 ", 323-pound rookie is the latest in the guards coming out of Quebec (Duvernay-Tardif also played guard). Sow played left guard and left tackle at Eastern Michigan and will hope to make the line protecting QB Mac Jones.

Game: New England v. Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.

Benjamin St-Juste, Cornerback, Washington Commanders

Hometown: Montreal

Washington picked St-Juste with the 74th pick in the 2021 draft (round three). The 26-year-old started in 12 games in 2022, making 34 tackles and sacking the quarterback twice.

The 6'3 ", 200-pound cornerback who played college at Minnesota