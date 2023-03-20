Three minors arrested for mischief to 140 cars in Levis

Police in Levis, Que. said they have arrested three minors believed to be responsible for multiple acts of mischief committed on several vehicles on the night of March 10 to 11.

Between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., more than 140 vehicles were targeted in the Saint-David sector; the total value of the damage is estimated at more than $100,000.

Levis police service said after their arrest Thursday, the suspects were released on several conditions. They will face justice in youth court in the coming months on charges of mischief in the amount of $5,000.

The investigation is still underway to gather more evidence.

Levis police are asking for the public's help, especially anyone who has surveillance cameras and believe they have video footage or information related to the events.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 20, 2023