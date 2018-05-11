

CTV Montreal





A gas leak caused an explosion in a home in the Mercier borough in eastern Montreal Friday afternoon, leaving three people injured.

Énergir, previously known as Gaz Métro, said it sent an employee to site at Taillon and Sainte-Claire around noon after a natural gas pipe was pierced during construction work on the foundation.

Firefighters rushed to the scene where they had a struggle; they had wait until the gas was turned off before they could start fighting the fire.

Firefighters say it took at least an hour before Énergir could get the gas shut off, and in the meantime, they couldn't start putting the fire out because it was too dangerous.

They had to watch as the two-storey house burned to the ground. They were able to protect the homes around the building in the meantime.

According to spokesperson Maude Hébert, the Énergir employee suffered burns to his face at the time of the explosion.

One firefighter sustained a minor lower body injury and one nearby resident was injured as he was evacuated from his home.

They were all transported to hospital for treatment and will recover.

No one was in the building at the time of the explosion.

The leak was capped at 2:40 p.m.

Taillon St. remains closed for now.

Firefighters will have to send in a backhoe to ensure there are no smouldering embers in what they describe as a total loss.