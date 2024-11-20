MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Lockout declared at Montreal's Queen Elizabeth Hotel

    Workers at the Queen Elizabeth Hotel in Montreal declared a lock-out over working conditions on Nov. 20, 2024. (Christinne Muschi / The Canadian Press) Workers at the Queen Elizabeth Hotel in Montreal declared a lock-out over working conditions on Nov. 20, 2024. (Christinne Muschi / The Canadian Press)
    A lockout was declared at the Queen Elizabeth Hotel in downtown Montreal on Wednesday morning, the day after union members rejected an offer from management.

    The union concerned represents some 600 workers. It is taking part in coordinated bargaining in the hotel industry led by the Fédération du commerce, which is affiliated to the CSN.

    The union reports that it is the clauses relating to the use of personnel placement agencies, as well as those relating to workload, that are causing problems.

    The employer therefore declared an indefinite lock-out on Wednesday morning.

    Two other hotels affected by this coordinated negotiation are involved in a labour dispute: the Radisson hotel in Montreal, which has been locked out since November 1, and the Pur in Quebec City, where union members have been on indefinite general strike since September 13.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 20, 2024.

