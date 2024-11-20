Lockout declared at Montreal's Queen Elizabeth Hotel
A lockout was declared at the Queen Elizabeth Hotel in downtown Montreal on Wednesday morning, the day after union members rejected an offer from management.
The union concerned represents some 600 workers. It is taking part in coordinated bargaining in the hotel industry led by the Fédération du commerce, which is affiliated to the CSN.
The union reports that it is the clauses relating to the use of personnel placement agencies, as well as those relating to workload, that are causing problems.
The employer therefore declared an indefinite lock-out on Wednesday morning.
Two other hotels affected by this coordinated negotiation are involved in a labour dispute: the Radisson hotel in Montreal, which has been locked out since November 1, and the Pur in Quebec City, where union members have been on indefinite general strike since September 13.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 20, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Families of Paul Bernardo's victims not allowed to attend parole hearing in person, lawyer says
The families of the victims of Paul Bernardo have been barred from attending the serial killer’s upcoming parole hearing in person, according to the lawyer representing the loved ones of Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy.
'Bomb cyclone' batters B.C. coast with hurricane-force winds, downing trees onto roads and vehicles
Massive trees toppled onto roads, power lines and parked cars as hurricane-force winds battered the B.C. coast overnight during an intense “bomb cyclone” weather event.
'I'm sure Randy can answer': Liberal MPs defer to Boissonnault, PM Trudeau amid resignation calls
As the Indigenous claims controversy surrounding Randy Boissonnault continues to unfold, his colleagues are deferring questions about the embattled cabinet minister to him, and the prime minister.
'They squandered 10 years of opportunity': Canada Post strike exposes longtime problems, expert says
Canada Post is at ‘death's door’ and won't survive if it doesn't dramatically transform its business, a professor who has studied the Crown corporation is warning as the postal workers' national strike drags on.
BREAKING Canada closes embassy in Ukraine after U.S. receives information on 'potential significant air attack'
The Embassy of Canada to Ukraine, located in Kyiv, has temporarily suspended in-person services after U.S. officials there warned they'd received information about a 'potential significant air attack,' cautioning citizens to shelter in place if they hear an air alert.
Susan Smith to ask parole board for her freedom after serving 30 years for drowning her children
Susan Smith, the South Carolina mother convicted of killing her two sons by rolling her car into a lake in 1994 with the boys strapped in their seats inside, will ask a parole board for her freedom on Wednesday.
Leon's, The Brick under investigation for alleged 'deceptive marketing'
Popular furniture and appliance retailers Leon's Furniture Limited and its subsidiary, The Brick Warehouse LP, are under investigation for alleged 'deceptive marketing.'
Burlington, Ont. woman accused of accepting money for fake Taylor Swift tickets
As Taylor Swift is set to perform her final three sold-out shows at the Rogers Centre this week, many people who have fallen victim to an alleged ticket scam are trying to find answers to what happened.
Calgary gorilla died after being hit by a door: officials
The Calgary Zoo says its two-year-old western lowland gorilla named Eyare died after being hit by a hydraulic door at the rear of the exhibit.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Families of Paul Bernardo's victims not allowed to attend parole hearing in person, lawyer says
The families of the victims of Paul Bernardo have been barred from attending the serial killer’s upcoming parole hearing in person, according to the lawyer representing the loved ones of Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy.
-
Burlington, Ont. woman accused of accepting money for fake Taylor Swift tickets
As Taylor Swift is set to perform her final three sold-out shows at the Rogers Centre this week, many people who have fallen victim to an alleged ticket scam are trying to find answers to what happened.
-
CFIA recalls raw pistachios sold in Ontario
Raw pistachios sold by Nutworks are being recalled in Ontario due to possible Salmonella contamination.
Ottawa
-
Here's where 39 photo radar cameras will be installed in Ottawa over the next 14 months
Thirty-nine new photo radar cameras will be installed to keep an eye on Ottawa roads over the next 14 months, including on roads in the rural villages of Dunrobin, Manotick, Richmond and Vars.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Abdi inquest to hear from arresting Ottawa police officers
The coroner's inquest looking at the circumstances surrounding the death of Abdirahman Abdi following an altercation with Ottawa police is expected to hear testimony from the arresting officers Wednesday.
-
Electrical fire damages Chef Ric's on Rideau St.
Chef Ric's has been forced to temporarily close after an electrical fire damaged its Rideau Street storefront.
Atlantic
-
Fall storm set to bring rain and wind to the Maritimes this weekend
Cloudy sky and a gusty northerly wind prevail through the end of this week in the Maritimes. A fall storm will bring a risk of heavy rain and high winds to the region this weekend.
-
Halifax police ask for help identifying man allegedly connected to scam
Police in Halifax are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man allegedly connected to scams targeting seniors.
-
Cape Breton man's disappearance now ruled a homicide
Police in Cape Breton are now treating the disappearance of Kenneth “Justin” MacDonald as a homicide.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland wind-to-hydrogen company eyes data centre as international market lags
A company hoping to build a multi-billion-dollar wind-to-hydrogen project in western Newfoundland is eyeing other options as Canada's plans to supply Europe with green energy have not yet materialized.
-
Seniors face unique hurdles in finding love. These Canadians want to help.
The four women sipping tea around an antique wooden table in rural Newfoundland said they weren't looking for much in a mate: kindness, humour, a good sense of fun and, ideally, a full set of teeth.
-
English soccer game did not deliver such a big bounce for N.L. after all: province
Newfoundland and Labrador's return on investment for sponsoring a professional English soccer team was not quite as rosy as previously claimed.
Northern Ontario
-
Swiftie's friendship bracelet beads confiscated at Calgary airport
A Canadian Taylor Swift fan has some 'Bad Blood' with the Calgary International Airport after security staff confiscated hundreds of dollars worth of beads she was going to use to make friendship bracelets.
-
Sudbury pharmacy tech creates a better way to label prescriptions
Avalon Lupini, who has been a pharmacy technician in Sudbury for 17 years, has come up with an innovative solution to a common problem.
-
Can't you smell that smell? Cannabis odour leads to major drug bust in Espanola, Ont.
The smell of pot from a vehicle during a RIDE check in Espanola led police to find $41,200 in cannabis, along with 140 gummies and 50 vape pens.
London
-
13-year-old from Kitchener and 14-year-old from London charged in violent carjacking in Brampton
Four teenagers been charged after a violent carjacking in the city of Brampton.
-
Shooting incident under investigation in London
Around 2:40 a.m. on Tuesday, police said a person called 911 to report finding what they believed to be bullet holes in their home, after hearing several loud bangs.
-
Fire investigation concludes, deemed 'accidental in nature'
Around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, crews were called to a home on Gower Street near Oxford Street west.
Kitchener
-
Mother says spreading kindness is helping her heal after son’s tragic death
The mother of a man who was fatally shot in Cambridge is marking the painful anniversary of his death by giving to others.
-
Burlington, Ont. woman accused of accepting money for fake Taylor Swift tickets
As Taylor Swift is set to perform her final three sold-out shows at the Rogers Centre this week, many people who have fallen victim to an alleged ticket scam are trying to find answers to what happened.
-
13-year-old from Kitchener and 14-year-old from London charged in violent carjacking in Brampton
Four teenagers been charged after a violent carjacking in the city of Brampton.
Windsor
-
Windsor man pleads guilty in death of his common-law spouse
A 63-year-old Windsor man has pleaded guilty in the death of his common-law spouse.
-
Repeat suspect facing 22 charges after series of break-ins
Windsor police say a 46-year-old man is facing 22 charges after a series of break-and-enters.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Two people killed in Monday crash on Walker Road in Windsor
Windsor police have confirmed the death of two people following a crash in the city on Monday. Around 2 p.m., officers were called to Walker Road and Niagara Street after a single-vehicle crash involving two pedestrians.
Barrie
-
Police standoff in north end Barrie plaza ends after 14 hours
Police in Barrie say a man involved in a situation in the city’s north end that resulted in evacuations surrendered to officers roughly 14 hours after barricading himself inside a camper.
-
Contraband valued at over $101K seized at Gravenhurst, Ont. prison
Officials say staff at a Gravenhurst prison seized a package containing contraband, including tobacco and crystal methamphetamine, with an estimated institutional value of nearly $102,000 from a suspected drone drop.
-
Young 'high miler' charged with speeding 188km/h on Hwy 400
A young driver may be taking public transit for the next month after police charged him with stunt driving along Highway 400.
Vancouver
-
'Bomb cyclone' batters B.C. coast with hurricane-force winds, downing trees onto roads and vehicles
Massive trees toppled onto roads, power lines and parked cars as hurricane-force winds battered the B.C. coast overnight during an intense “bomb cyclone” weather event.
-
95K still without power after bomb cyclone sweeps B.C. coast
Several thousand British Columbians remain in the dark Wednesday morning after a windstorm known as a bomb cyclone slammed coastal communities.
-
Young man charged in deadly 2023 stabbing in Downtown Eastside
Nearly one year after a 34-year-old was stabbed to death in broad daylight in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, a young man has been charged with second-degree murder.
Vancouver Island
-
95K still without power after bomb cyclone sweeps B.C. coast
Several thousand British Columbians remain in the dark Wednesday morning after a windstorm known as a bomb cyclone slammed coastal communities.
-
BC Ferries: Morning sailings on major routes cancelled due to high winds from bomb cyclone
BC Ferries has cancelled all morning sailings up until and including the 9 a.m. departures on its major routes due to high winds.
-
'Bomb cyclone' batters B.C. coast with hurricane-force winds, downing trees onto roads and vehicles
Massive trees toppled onto roads, power lines and parked cars as hurricane-force winds battered the B.C. coast overnight during an intense “bomb cyclone” weather event.
Winnipeg
-
Schools closed; buses cancelled amid snowy weather in Manitoba
A blast of winter weather has caused school closures and bus cancellations around Manitoba.
-
Human smuggling trial could hear from survivor of frigid cross-border walk
The trial of two men accused of human smuggling is expected to soon hear from a migrant who survived a long walk across the Canada-U. S. border in a blizzard.
-
Storm bringing heavy snow, strong winds to Manitoba
Stormy weather and strong winds have touched down in western Manitoba, with some areas expected to receive up to 50 centimetres (cm) of snow.
Calgary
-
Calgary gorilla died after being hit by a door: officials
The Calgary Zoo says its two-year-old western lowland gorilla named Eyare died after being hit by a hydraulic door at the rear of the exhibit.
-
Alberta meat scam investigation sees B.C. woman charged
RCMP have laid charges in an Alberta meat scam that saw victims bilked out of thousands of dollars.
-
10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (Nov. 22 – 24)
Ten things to do with family and friends.
Edmonton
-
Dozens of nurse practitioners now practicing primary care in rural Alberta, with more on the way: province
Since launching a plan to allow nurses to provide comprehensive primary care to rural Albertans in the spring, more than 30 nurse practitioners have started to do so in communities like Coaldale, Vegreville and Consort, the province says.
-
Fire forces closure of Bissell Centre
The Bissell Centre is closed after a fire on Tuesday.
-
PWHL game to be played at Rogers Place next year
Edmonton will host a Professional Women's Hockey League game in February, the league announced on Wednesday.
Regina
-
Winter storm creates treacherous driving conditions in Regina and around southern Sask.
Many commuters in and outside of Regina are facing tough driving conditions Wednesday morning following a significant snowfall on Tuesday that has closed highways and snarled traffic on many of the city's main throughfares.
-
Sask. NDP MLA subject of conflict-of-interest investigation for promoting cheese shop
Saskatchewan's Conflict of Interest Commissioner is being asked to a make a ruling on whether pictures posted on social media by an NDP MLA crossed any ethical lines.
-
Indigenous elders, archaeologists, scholars come together to explore significant sites
A group of Indigenous elders, archaeologists and scholars have come together to explore historically significant sites pertaining to Indigenous ancestry.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon medical aesthetics business closes, leaving clients out thousands
Clients of a medical aesthetics business in Saskatoon are left waiting for any indication their pre-bought services will be fulfilled after the business closed permanently.
-
'Nowhere to go': Saskatoon community groups rise to offer warm shelter as temperatures plummet
As Saskatoon buckles down for winter, the staff at Prairie Harm Reduction gears up for the influx of people through their doors.
-
Sask. company fined $84,000 after worker dies
A Saskatchewan company has been fined $84,000 after a worker died because of carbon monoxide exposure while using a sandblaster.