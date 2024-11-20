Montreal tables $7.28 billion budget for 2025, property taxes increasing by 2.2 per cent

The City of Montreal tabled its $7.28 billion operating budget for 2025 on Wednesday, including a 2.2 per cent average increase for residential property taxes.

The budget is $282.4 million more than in 2024, but the property tax increase is well below 2024 at 4.9 per cent.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante’s Projet Montreal administration also released its $24.8 billion 10-year capital expenditure program.

This is Plante’s eighth budget and the last one she will present as mayor after announcing that she would not be seeking re-election next year.

“It is a budget that responds to the urgent priorities that the city must face and that continues to position Montreal as a metropolis of the future, anchored in its time," she said. "I am proud to leave the house in order and to offer the next administration solid programs to continue building an affordable, safe, dynamic metropolis that is adapted to climate challenges."

Here are the increases in residential property taxes by borough:

Ahuntsic-Cartierville: 2.0 per cent

Anjou: 2.7 per cent

Cote-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grace : 2.9 per cent

Lachine: 2.8 per cent

LaSalle: 1.9 per cent

Plateau—Mont-Royal: 1.7 per cent

Sud-Ouest: 2.1 per cent

Ile-Bizard—Sainte-Genevieve: 3.4 per cent

Mercier—Hochelaga-Maisonneuve: 3.1 per cent

Montreal North: 2.7 per cent

Outremont: 1.9 per cent

Pierrefonds-Roxboro: 4.1 per cent

Riviere-des-Prairies—Pointe-aux-Trembles: 2.8 per cent

Rosemont-La Petite Patrie: 2.0 per cent

Saint-Laurent: 1.7 per cent

Saint-Leonard: 2.0 per cent

Verdun: 2.3 per cent

Ville-Marie 0.2 per cent

Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension: 2.4 per cent

Property taxes increased by an average of 1.9 per cent in the non-residential sector.

The city says it also plans to increase its housing department budget by $100 million over the next three years and build thousands of off-market housing units.

The city notes that it is limiting new hires in 2025, and as such, the proportion of the 2025 budget to salaries will drop to 38 per cent from 45 in 2016.