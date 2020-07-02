MONTREAL -- Three children under five years of age were killed and three more were seriously injured in a tractor accident Wednesday night in a small town south of Montreal.

Police say six children and four adults were riding in the tractor shovel in Notre-Dame-de-Stanbridge around 7 p.m. when, for an unknown reason, they were ejected from the vehicle.

Tragic story to report this morning. 3 children killed and others in critical condition in a horrific accident in Notre-Dame de Stanbridge after a Farm tractor was carrying wood and children in the front bucket where the children all fell out of the bucket. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/ZSeLiPQ3TJ — Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) July 2, 2020

“They were (then) injured by the tractor,” Sgt. Ingrid Asselin from the Sûreté du Québec told CTV Montreal.

Two adults are in critical condition and two others only sustained minor injuries.

The driver, a man in his 30s, was arrested and will appear in court in Granby on Thursday. The charges have not yet been determined, but police say alcohol may have played a role in the incident.

Asselin pointed out that riding in the shovel of a moving tractor is illegal.

The adults who sustained minor injuries will be questioned by investigators, and the tractor has been seized for analysis.

With files from The Canadian Press.