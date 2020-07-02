Advertisement
Three children under five killed in tractor accident south of Montreal
MONTREAL -- Three children under five years of age were killed and three more were seriously injured in a tractor accident Wednesday night in a small town south of Montreal.
Police say six children and four adults were riding in the tractor shovel in Notre-Dame-de-Stanbridge around 7 p.m. when, for an unknown reason, they were ejected from the vehicle.
“They were (then) injured by the tractor,” Sgt. Ingrid Asselin from the Sûreté du Québec told CTV Montreal.
Two adults are in critical condition and two others only sustained minor injuries.
The driver, a man in his 30s, was arrested and will appear in court in Granby on Thursday. The charges have not yet been determined, but police say alcohol may have played a role in the incident.
Asselin pointed out that riding in the shovel of a moving tractor is illegal.
The adults who sustained minor injuries will be questioned by investigators, and the tractor has been seized for analysis.
With files from The Canadian Press.