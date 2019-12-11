Three-alarm fire breaks out in Outremont
Published Wednesday, December 11, 2019 10:20AM EST Last Updated Wednesday, December 11, 2019 4:29PM EST
FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal)
MONTREAL -- A three-alarm fire broke out Wednesday morning on the eastern edge of Outremont.
The blaze broke out at the corner of Hutchison Street and Bernard Avenue.
Electricity was cut to nearby homes and businesses as firefighters battled the blaze. The YMCA at the corner of Park Avenue and St-Viateur Avenue was evacuated.
The Montreal fire department is asking people to avoid the area.