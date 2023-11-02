Thousands more Quebec teachers to strike later this month: FAE

On Nov. 23, some 65,000 primary and secondary teachers will launch an indefinite general strike.

Sixty delegates from the la Fédération autonome de l’enseignement (FAE) made the decision during a meeting called to analyze a new offer from the government of Quebec.

Members had already voted in favour of a strike mandate in September.

The FAE, unlike the inter-union common front and the FIQ, will immediately launch an unlimited general strike, unlike the other two.

"The countdown has begun. The message we are sending this evening to Sonia LeBel, to Bernard Drainville, to François Legault, is that teachers are out of breath. No one goes on strike out of joy," said the president of the FAE, Mélanie Hubert, in a presentation to her members in the evening, delivered in French

FAE representatives stressed that by setting the date of the indefinite strike at November 23, negotiations could continue for 21 days beforehand.

The union says the offer, submitted last Sunday by Treasury Board President Sonia LeBel, was "clearly insufficient."

The minister had increased her salary offer from a nine per cent increase over five years to 10.3 per cent over five years. A lump sum payment of $1,000, which was already on the table, still stands.

Also, the amount equivalent to 2.5 per cent reserved for government priorities and incentives increased to 3 per cent.

The FAE is an independent group that, through its nine unions, represents some 65,000 teachers at the primary and secondary levels.

The nine unions of the FAE are the Alliance des professeurs de Montréal, and various teachers unions in Montreal, Pointe-de-Lile, Laval, the Quebec City region and Outaouais, as well as the Syndicat de l'enseignement des Basses-Laurentides, the Syndicat de l'enseignement des Seigneuries, and the Syndicat de l'enseignement de la Haute-Yamaska

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 2, 2023