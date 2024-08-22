International nurses allege racial discrimination and abuse in Quebec recruitment program

The Center for Research-Action on Race Relations (CRARR) is calling for an investigation into a Quebec-based international nurse recruitment program after several participants from French-speaking African countries alleged they have faced racial discrimination.

During a press conference on Thursday, Roselyne Koa said she has never experienced discrimination like what she has faced in Quebec.

"I have witnessed unimaginable situations," she said.

Koa added that many nurses suffered from depression because they say they were treated like second-class citizens and endured mental abuse, with some even being told they smelled bad.

"They encounter differential treatment, discriminatory treatments. Many end in desperate situations that basically put them in jeopardy, both financially, professionally," said Fo Niemi, the executive director of CRARR.

The project to recognize the skills of nurses recruited internationally (PRCIIRI) was launched in 2022 and aims to recruit 1,000 nurses.

Since the program began, hundreds of participants have arrived in Quebec from countries such as Cameroon and Cote d'Ivoire and are often sent to regions like Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Montérégie and Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.

Once they arrive at their destination, the nurses must complete refresher training to prepare them to practice in Quebec.

However, Niemi says this is not the reality for many participants of African origin.

"They have to work as basically orderlies part time as part of their training program. They are also fired if they fail the course," Niemi said.

Koa recounted facing disciplinary action when she was on parental leave and alleged she was fired from her job as an assistant head nurse in Témiscamingue after speaking out in solidarity with African nurses.

She says about 50 nurses have reached out to her for help.

"There's a lot of fear because the complaint mechanisms don't work for them," Niemi said.

CTV News reached out to the Ministry of Immigration, Francisation and Integration but did not hear back in time for publication.